February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in jail for fake gun robbery at Protaras kiosk

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

The Famagusta criminal court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to five years in jail after finding him guilty of robbing a kiosk in Protaras using a fake gun.

According to a statement released by the police, the robbery took place on October 30, 2023, when the man entered the kiosk to buy cigarettes.

At some point, he took the fake gun out and demanded money from the cashier, who allegedly refused to comply. The man then grabbed the entire cash register and fled.

The perpetrator left the kiosk and got inside a car parked outside the kiosk before escaping.

Police eventually tracked the car down and arrested the man, who, during questioning, admitted to committing the crime.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

25,000 see salary increase after minimum wage rise

Tom Cleaver

Oroklini celebrates World Wetlands Day

Tom Cleaver

DomainStar: your one-stop digital marketing agency in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos bike police respond to 71 incidents in a month

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign