Two remanded after 33kg cannabis bust

By Tom Cleaver01
Two people received eight-day custodial remands on Thursday after having attempted to smuggle 33 kilograms of cannabis into Cyprus via Paphos airport.

The pair, aged 28 and 20 years old, had arrived at Paphos airport on a flight from Athens.

Police searched their luggage and found a total of 28 nylon packages containing over 33 kilograms of cannabis, before arresting them.

During questioning, the pair admitted that they had attempted to smuggle the drugs into Cyprus in exchange for a monetary reward but said they did not know who would receive the drugs.

