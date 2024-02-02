February 2, 2024

Renault Captur, Arkana now available from Pilakoutas Group

Renault Captur

The Pilakoutas Group has two thoroughly successful SUV models in the Renault range, ready for delivery at its showrooms: the Renault Captur and Renault Arkana. The models are characterised by top-of-the-range equipment, comfort and safety, as all three dimensions were awarded five stars by the independent safety organisation EuroNCAP. More specifically, the Renault Captur comes with the 1.3 and 1.6 (Hybrid) litre turbo engines, also with automatic transmission. By contrast, the Renault Arkana Coupe/SUV comes with the 1.3-litre Mild Hybrid and 1.6-litre Hybrid engines, and automatic transmission. Each with the seven-year warranty, offered by the factory.

The Renault Captur spearheads the French brand, holding pole position in its class. It stands out for its large interiors, high level of technology with hybrid engines and, of course, five-star safety – elements that make it ideal for a small family, with minimal increase to budget.

Renault Arkana

Meanwhile, the Renault Arkana is the boldest addition to the brand’s range. A Coupe SUV with innovative design, cutting-edge technology, hybrid engines and high levels of comfort and safety. Elements that are the pillars of success for the entire Renault range.

The entire range of Renault models can be found at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms in all cities.

