February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: More snow in Troodos

By Staff Reporter01
Troodos, roads, snow, winter, closed
File photo (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Yet more snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountains on Friday, with temperatures set to rise no higher than five degrees Celsius in the region.

Elsewhere, clouds, rain, and even isolated storms are expected, initially mostly in the western half of the island, though also in Nicosia, and also later in the southeast.

Temperatures will rise to around 16 degrees Celsius inland and 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, with strong windspeeds of up to five Beaufort on the coasts.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to five degrees Celsius inland, six degrees Celsius on the southeastern and eastern coasts, 10 degrees Celsius on the west coasts, seven degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and minus one degree Celsius in the mountains.

Increased cloud cover with isolated rain is expected to persist through Saturday and Sunday, with rain across the island and more snow expected in the mountains.

Temperatures are then expected to rise slightly through Monday.

