The MAS Supermarkets Group held a special community event on June 13, 2026, at MAS Micropolis in Pera Chorio Nisou, bringing together gastronomy, entertainment and social contribution in a unique celebration.

The highlight of the event was the handover of a donation cheque for €23,640 to George Penintaex, President of the “One Dream One Wish” Association. The amount was raised through a nationwide fundraising campaign held across MAS Supermarkets during April and May 2026.

The campaign was organised for the sixth consecutive year through the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, “MAS… for Everyone!”, reaffirming the Group’s long-standing commitment to supporting the local community, particularly children and families in need.

The event attracted hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed an exclusive Live Cooking presentation by renowned Greek Chef Vasilis Sidiropoulos, creator of the popular culinary brand “Spice Is Our Life” (“Bahari Ein’ I Zoi Mas”). Through his passion, creativity and distinctive style, Chef Sidiropoulos presented original recipes and flavourful creations, offering a memorable experience to all attendees.

Visitors of all ages also took part in a rich programme of activities, including complimentary food tastings, music, entertainment, traditional loukoumades, children’s activities and many pleasant surprises, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for the entire family.

The MAS Supermarkets Group extends its sincere thanks to its customers, partners, sponsors and everyone who contributed to the success of both the fundraising campaign and the event itself. Their support once again demonstrated that, by joining forces, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children facing serious challenges.

As the largest exclusively Cypriot supermarket chain, with 58 stores across Cyprus, the MAS Supermarkets Group continues to invest in corporate social responsibility initiatives that create genuine value for society. The Group remains committed to the principles of giving, solidarity and its people-centred philosophy.

With 58 stores nationwide, MAS Supermarkets Group is the largest exclusively Cypriot supermarket chain. Through its CSR programme “MAS… for Everyone!”, the Group actively supports initiatives that contribute to the wellbeing of local communities and improve the quality of life for people across Cyprus.