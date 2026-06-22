A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a male body in the Larnaca district over the weekend, believed to be that of a Bangladeshi student which had been missing for more than a week.

“There are indications that personal items found at the scene belong to the abducted student,” the police told the Cyprus Mail.

On Sunday, the police proceeded to arrest a 22-year-old suspect on the basis of a court warrant.

“During questioning, the arrested person allegedly admitted guilt in the kidnapping case as well as the murder of the abductee,” the police said.

The suspect then led investigators to a specific area in the Larnaca district, where they found a man’s body and a knife, which the suspect claimed was the murder weapon.

The scene was cordoned off for further investigation, while a forensic doctor and members of the police were called to the scene.

During the examination, it was determined that the body had sustained injuries from a sharp object.

According to the police, various belongings of the victim were found at the scene and there are indications that the body belongs to the missing student.

The 22-year-old student, Shahruar Ahmed Emon from Bangladesh was believed to have been abducted in Larnaca after leaving his home in Oroklini to start a job at a local factory on June 12.

He later sent a message with his location to a friend and messaged his father, asking for help, before communication stopped.

The father of the student then reportedly received several calls and a ransom demand from an unknown individual demanding money in exchange for his son’s release.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.