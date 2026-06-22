Preparations for the country’s biggest advertising and communications event are proceeding at a brisk pace, and the Organising Committee’s goal is to deliver yet another outstanding event that will showcase the industry’s creativity, strategic thinking and excellence. Submissions are now open, giving advertising agencies, communications firms and creative teams the opportunity to showcase their work and compete for recognition at the premier event in the Cypriot advertising industry.

The Committee invites all professionals in the industry to evaluate the projects they have completed over the past two years, between April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2026, and to select their strongest, most creative and most effective projects to submit for the awards.

This year’s competition will recognise entries in six categories: AD, Design & Illustration, Digital, PR, Production and Integration. The deadline for submissions is July 24, 2026.

Members of the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association, member companies of the Association of Commercial Film Production Companies and individual members of the Cyprus Association of Graphic Designers and Illustrators are reminded that they are entitled to special discounts.

The CAROB Awards are being held by the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (CCAA / ΣΔΕΚ). First launched in 2019, the awards have grown to become the largest advertising and communications awards ceremony in Cyprus.

The event is expected to take place in October 2026.

For more information on submitting entries to the competition, visit the Carob Awards.