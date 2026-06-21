What to expect at the 12th edition coming to Katydata next month

Balkan, jazz, folk and experimental wind music is blowing this way as the Windcraft Music Fest returns to Katydata village on July 24-26. The quiet Nicosia district village will come alive with late-night concerts, workshops, exhibitions, walks and music-filled experiences.

Artists from Cyprus and abroad, original collaborations and musical traditions from around the world meet once again for the festival’s 12th edition.

With a focus on wind instruments, the festival continues to build bridges between tradition and contemporary creation, combining concerts, performances, workshops, site-specific installations and participatory activities in a three-day celebration filled with music and creative encounters.

This year’s festival opens with a day dedicated to the community and collective participation. The winds of the Windcraft Band and the songs of the Windcraft Voices, the performance Postcards from my Homeland, a swing party with the Misharoz Band, and a traditional fiesta with zournas led by Ta Takouria, along with other parallel activities, breathe life into the village. With reduced admission prices, the opening day offers an even wider audience the opportunity to experience the festival’s special atmosphere.

What follows is a two-day programme featuring an exciting international line-up that brings to Katydata an eclectic spectrum of sounds and original collaborations: jazz interwoven with classical and global traditions, contemporary music enriched with traditional influences, and acoustic sounds blending with electronic elements. Among the highlights are the trio of award-winning French saxophonist Sylvain Rifflet, New Zealand saxophonist Hayden Chisholm, and Christos Yerolatsitis’ international project Daydreaming, featuring guest saxophonist David Lynch.

The Cypriot creative scene will also have a strong presence at the festival, with the Ermis Michail Amped Quintet, Krúe, and Ogmios – joined by Demetris Yiasemides on trombone – showcasing original compositions and new musical approaches. At the same time, Zoe Georgallis’ music and dance performance Tip Tap Toe offers a unique experience for children and families.

The festival will reach its peak with an explosive dance fiesta led by the Bojan Ristić Band and Federico Pascucci, filling Katydata with the energy and virtuosity of authentic Balkan brass bands. The festival’s finale will be a dynamic mega jam with an intense pulse, bringing musicians from different participating bands together on stage in a spontaneous musical exchange.

Bojan Rustic Brass Band

The artists’ residency programme Rites of Life: Beauty and Destruction is another key aspect of the festival. Supported by the European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists (EFFEA), it brings together trumpet player Milad Khawam (Syria-Germany) and Cypriot performer Annie Khoury to co-create a new work that will premiere at the festival.

Beyond its music programme, Windcraft Music Fest continues to serve as a platform for contemporary creation and active audience participation. A variety of workshops, exhibitions, installations and interactive activities for all ages enrich the visitor experience, highlighting the festival’s multidimensional character.

The free parallel programme includes the three-day workshop for wind instruments Total Tuning with Hayden Chisholm, as well as workshops on Balkan music, Italian tarantella, jazz improvisation and the art of making a pithkiavli (shepherd’s flute).

In the scientific corner, the interactive installation Shape the Sound will give visitors the opportunity to convert sounds into laser images. At the same time, workshops on cyanotype technique, cocoon creations and recycled paper making will take place. Those wishing to get to know the village, its people and its stories more deeply will have the opportunity to walk through the exhibition Sounds of the Fountains, experience the immersive installation Stone Pulse, or participate in the treasure hunt Why, Bird, Don’t You Sing?

In one of the most enchanting valleys of Cyprus, Windcraft Music Fest invites audiences to a memorable celebration of music, culture and community spirit – a festival that brings out creativity, embraces diversity and turns Katydata into a meeting point for people, ideas and sounds from around the world.

12th Windcraft Music Fest

Three-day music festival with concerts from global and local artists, workshops, installations, exhibitions and more. July 24-26. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com