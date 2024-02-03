Andrei Jikh’s insight on profitable and failing Bitcoin ETFs; Kaspa and InQubeta prepare for market uptrend

Youtube crypto investors often share their thoughts on the market, and Andrei Jikh is no different as he made a video deep dive on Investing in BTC ETFs following their approval. We’ve also got the intriguing Kaspa, and the on-fire InQubeta projects which are doing awesome in the market as of late. Safe to say, there’s a lot to discuss!

Andrei Jikh Speaks

Popular YouTuber Andrei Jikh has recently made a video discussing the recent Bitcoin ETF Market Effects and overall finer details of everything that happened.

He highlighted how there was $4.6 billion generated in the first day of the BTC ETF launch, with $10 billion generated in the first three days alone.

He also went ahead and defined ETFs, explaining that they are simply securities that represent bundles of assets that go inside of them. (one stock representing many different things, much like the S&P 500 does)

He also explained that the majority of Bitcoin selling actually came from the GBTC Bitcoin ETF, whereby after many investors realised that there are now far cheaper ETFs on the market following all the approvals, they sold and are now repositioning themselves.

Kaspa and InQubeta continue to make waves

Kaspa has been quite the token in recent weeks, generating a lot of upside for investors after popping out of nowhere in many investors’ eyes. Although the biggest news from the Kaspa blockchain is that it reached an all-time high, that isn’t the only noteworthy development from the platform.



In September, it was revealed that the platform had reached its highest-ever hashrate. The KAS coin has capitalised on reaching its highest-ever speeds. Not only that, but it has started work on a browser-based crypto wallet.



Now, let’s turn our attention to InQubeta, one of the best crypto to invest in, and a project that’s disrupting the traditional crowdfunding model. InQubeta’s platform enables fractional investment in AI startups using QUBE tokens, making it accessible to a broader audience.



QUBE is a deflationary ERC20 token with a unique tax structure, ensuring its long-term value appreciation. The project’s NFT marketplace showcases some of the most popular NFTs. It allows AI startups to raise funds through reward and equity-based NFTs, while QUBE holders can easily invest in projects they believe in, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.



InQubeta recognizes the potential at the intersection of AI and crypto and aims to democratise investment in AI startups. By leveraging blockchain and smart contracts, they are creating a transparent, secure, and efficient investment ecosystem.



AI technology is at the forefront of invention, from machine learning to robotics. Investing in AI startups can be a rewarding venture, but it’s often seen as exclusive or risky. InQubeta bridges this gap by offering fractional investment in AI startups, making it accessible to a broader audience. Supporting AI startups not only fuels their growth but also contributes to the advancement of AI technology, which has the potential to transform various aspects of our lives.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Conclusion

Overall, the Bitcoin market is still unsure of which direction it wants to go. Luckily, in the micro, we still have some innovative and unique projects like Kaspa and InQubeta which are attracting investors in their own right. Stay tuned for more news to come.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more