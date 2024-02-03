Navigating Metal, Water, Wood, Fire and Earth for Balance

Blending Feng Shui with the wisdom of Eastern philosophy and the richness of Ancient Greek wisdom leads to an exploration of the Five Elements in Feng Shui.

Discover your Feng Shui birth element

Let’s kick off with the burning question: What’s your Feng Shui birth element? Unravel the mystery by checking the last digit of your lunar birth year. Are you a lively Wood, a passionate Fire, a serene Water, a sturdy Earth, or a sleek Metal?

Metal: Birth years ending in 0 or 1

Water: Birth years ending in 2 or 3

Wood: Birth years ending in 4 or 5

Fire: Birth years ending in 6 or 7

Earth: Birth years ending in 8 or 9

Colours of Feng Shui

Delve deeper into the world of Feng Shui colours and understand their profound impact on your wellbeing. Explore the association of vibrant hues with the Five Elements:

Metal: White, Gray

Water: Blue, Black

Wood: Green, Brown

Fire: Red, Strong Yellow, Orange, Purple, Pink

Earth: Light Yellow, Sandy/Earthy, Light Brown

These colours hold the key to a profound impact on your overall wellbeing. Further explore the significance of each colour within the realm of Feng Shui, unraveling how they influence the energy flow in your living and work spaces and contribute to the harmonious balance of your life.

Birth Element Metal: precision and clarity

Imagine a knight with a shiny sword! Righteous, faithful and brave. Metal types are perfectionists with a gift of clarity. Metal souls are also highly creative and detail-oriented. You thrive in the Autumn and resonate with shimmering shades, including gold, silver, bronze and copper, and have the power to transform a room from ordinary to extraordinary!

Birth Element Water: nurturing intuition

For calm and intuitive souls, the Water element whispers secrets of strength and determination. Dive into soothing blues and blacks, avoiding earthy tones. Reflect your inner stream with mirrors, water art and fountains, amplifying the tranquil energy of water. Focus on the Northern area for a flow of fame and success.

Birth Element Wood: ambitious spirits unleashed

Ambitious and adventurous? Explore vibrant greens and browns but be cautious of fiery reds and purples. Enhance your space with lush forest imagery, vibrant plants and mirrors to channel the nurturing energy of wood.

Birth Element Fire: igniting creativity

Energetic and creative? You might resonate with the Fire element. Embrace fiery reds, purples and oranges but avoid calming blues. Set your space ablaze with candles, fireplace imagery and bursts of colour to fuel your creative flame. The South corner awaits for fame and reputation to shine!

Birth Element Earth: grounding energies

Nurturing and grounded, Earth types seek harmony.Discover the grounding energy of Earth by delving into the attributes of Earth, its yin-yang dance, and how it transitions through the seasons. Explore the magic of earthy colours like Yellow, Ecru and Light Brown, and enhance your space with elements like salt lamps, zen gardens and earthenware.

Charting your course: The Feng Shui Birth Element Chart

Navigate the cosmic waves with the Feng Shui Birth Element Chart, a roadmap to your energetic self. Understand the science of energy flow and vibrations governing your personality. Master the art of Feng Shui by aligning your living space with the elemental forces guiding you toward peace, success, and prosperity.

Colour your world: Feng Shui Element Colours

Colours speak a language of their own, influencing your energy and mood. Unlock the secret of Feng Shui Element Colours, discovering shades that nourish or weaken your energy. From the earthy hues of Wood to the tranquil blues of Water, personalise your surroundings with colours resonating with your essence.

Harmonising your Elements for a balanced life

Understanding your birth element and personality archetype is the first step toward harmonising your life. Explore the vibrant world and ancient science of the Five Elements, decode the colours that speak to your soul, infuse your space with elemental energy, and embark on a journey that sparks joy, promises harmony, prosperity, and a touch of enchantment.

The magic of elemental harmony awaits—let your journey unfold!

Freda Yannitsas is a committed Mindfulness Advocate and Feng Shui Strategist, merging the insights of ancient Greek philosophers and Eastern traditions. She provides a harmonious blend of remedies and practices, guiding people towards wise and mindful living while activating positive energies in their living spaces. Find her on TikTok and Instagram