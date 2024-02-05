February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
OffbeatWorld

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

By Reuters News Service00
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov and chinese foreign minister wang yi meet in denpasar
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia’s foreign ministry will summon Israeli ambassador Simona Halperin over “unacceptable comments” she made in an interview, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying on Monday.

Halperin, according to the ministry, misrepresented Russia’s foreign policy stance in the interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily, published on Sunday.

The ministry described her comments as “an extremely unsuccessful start” to her diplomatic posting, which began last December.

In the interview, Halperin criticised Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for playing down the importance of the Holocaust and said Russia was being too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

