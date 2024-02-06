February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Despite floods, farmers say no potato shortage

By Staff Reporter01
potato crops damaged
Flooded potato fields in Famagusta last week

No potato shortage is expected after heavy floods caused by heavy rain in Famagusta last week, potato farmers association head Andreas Karios said on Tuesday.

“It seems that the damage will not be as extensive as we thought, however, there will be fewer potatoes produced. In previous years, we produced 50,000 tons of potatoes, whereas we will only reach 30,000 tons this year,” he said.

Department of agriculture officials visited potato crops on Monday and will decide the result of the damage in about a month.

If the damage is more than 30 per cent, farmers will be compensated for all damage caused.

Head of Panagrotikos farmers association Tasos Yiapanis said the heavy rain occurred just days after the potatoes had been planted, which stopped the seed from taking root.

Farmers must wait and see how many potatoes will grow in the next few days to confirm if there will be a shortage or not.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Double whammy for rising electricity prices

Iole Damaskinos

How to beat the winter grind

Sara Douedari

North ‘antiquities department’ hits back

Tom Cleaver

Multilingual education: What can be learned from Cyprus’ diverse school system

CM Guest Columnist

Row over LNG contract escalates

Andria Kades

Larnaca tourism board aiming to boost specialised training

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign