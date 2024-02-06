Holy relic arrives in Cyprus amid fanfare

The belt of the Virgin Mary, a religious artefact, was welcomed to Cyprus on Monday with the honour usually shown a state official, even to a minister attending the religious ceremony.

The belt was transported on a private flight from the Mount Athos monastery in Greece (Ayio Oros) by the Archimandrite Efraim, where the relic is located.

The relic was brought to Cyprus for the first time in 34 years, after Efraim was invited by Famagusta and Contantia Bishop Vasilios.

Another five bishops on the Holy Synod were also present at the belt’s arrival, along with Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, who also attended the ceremony at the old Larnaca airport.

“Representing the president, the government, and the state, I welcome the Holy Belt of Jesus’ Mother,” he said.

He added that it was a great honour as the belt is one of the most valuable and holy relics in Christianity.

The bishop of Famagusta thanked Achrimandriate Efraim for bringing the artefact.

Vasilios said that the belt was crafted by the Virgin Mary out of camel hair. According to Christian lore, the Holy Mother gave the belt to St Thomas on her ascension into heaven after her death.

The bishop added that the belt was then cut into three pieces, with two residing in Mt Athos and the third belonging to Catholic worshippers.

Archimandrite Efraim said that the belt was brought 34 years ago to Cyprus, and that its return after fifty years since the Turkish invasion is not by chance.

“We for many years have accompanied the Holy Belt to many metropolises in Greece and abroad, we see and have witnessed the many miracles it performed,” he said.

The belt will remain at Ayios Georgios church in Paralimni until February 11, and then tour other churches in Cyprus.

Speaking about the veneration of relics last week, theologian Theodoros Kyriacou said that he was against the act, as it was more of a disservice to their holiness and the memory of the person that owned the item.

Kyriacou was commenting not only on the large number of saints ‘remains’ and belongings which the archdiocese exercises no control over, but also does not seem to curb.

“There needs to be some rules,” Kyriacou said, adding that this parade does not promote faith but “fanaticism”.

Kyriacou also criticised the manner in which these items are brought to Cyprus, which usually involves a priest or bishop from the Greece’s Orthodox church escorting them on a plane.

He said that he found it an “insult” to the lives of the saints to have their remains transported from their purported resting place to all around the world for economic gains.