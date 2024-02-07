February 7, 2024

Royal Caribbean looking to hire staff in Cyprus

By Kyriacos Nicolaou030
Royal Caribbean cruise ship (file photo)

Cruise industry giant Royal Caribbean Group announced on Wednesday that it is now hiring members of staff based in Cyprus for its cruise ships, with a diverse set of roles needing to be filled.

This follows the registration of one of the company’s vessels in the Cyprus registry, the inauguration of its first European office in Limassol, and the commencement of cruises from Limassol port.

According to the announcement, a delegation from the company’s management will be in Cyprus on February 14 and 15 for interviews with interested candidates.

The interviews will take place at the Royal Caribbean offices in Limassol, located at 3036 Christodoulou Hadjipavlou Street, across from the pier. The interview hours are from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“The cruise industry giant is seeking dynamic and dedicated professionals who wish to join its members of staff, offering an attractive remuneration package,” the announcement said.

“Professionals with experience will be given priority,” it added.

Specifically, Royal Caribbean is interested in hiring deck officers, electrical engineers, photographers, security guards, lifeguards, chefs, casino dealers, and cooks.

The company is also looking to hire housekeepers, supervisors, public relations officers, bartenders, assistant bar managers, waiters, and waitress supervisors, as well as head chefs and assistant chefs.

Interested candidates are requested to send their CV to [email protected].

Additionally, they can contact 25-008900 for more information about the upcoming interviews.

