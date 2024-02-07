February 7, 2024

Three women arrested for illegal employment, forgery

Police on Tuesday arrested three women, aged 39, 53 and 60 for the offenses of illegal stay in the Republic, illegal employment, forgery, impersonation and securing registration by false representation.

The women were arrested as part of a clamp down operation by the immigration service at a hotel in Paphos district.

Investigations revealed the three women were working illegally at the hotel.

All three women had registered in the social insurance system with false data.

The case is under ongoing investigation by Paphos CID.

