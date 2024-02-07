US: we do not support two-state solution for Cyprus

The United States does not support a two-state solution in Cyprus, the deputy assistant secretary of state Joshua Huck said on Wednesday.

“We do not support a two-state solution [in Cyprus], 100 per cent,” Huck said during a press briefing with Greek reporters in Washington ahead of the Greece-US Dialogue to be held later in the week.

He added that the US’ position remains completely opposite of the ‘divisive solution’ being promoted by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We (as the US) continue to support a comprehensive settlement under Cypriot leadership and through UN facilitation that will lead to the reunification of the island. We very firmly support a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots. Clearly, nothing has changed (in our position),” the US official said.

Huck also welcomed the appointment of the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin.

“I have not had the opportunity to meet her personally yet, but we understand that she is highly regarded for her work in Colombia with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and we believe her arrival on the island is a really good opportunity,” he said.

“And we encourage all sides to take advantage of this opportunity frankly – let’s give her a chance. And of course, as the United States, even though we’re not a guarantor power and we’re not involved in the negotiations, we support her work and we want to see it continue,” he added.

Huck expressed his satisfaction with the recent progress made in Cyprus-US relations.

“I think if you look back five or ten years ago, you will see that the change that has been achieved is quite significant. And in the areas where we are currently working together, such as defence, economy, energy, climate and the rule of law, the cooperation has more depth and is more upgraded than in previous years,” he said.

In fact, he made clear that the US will continue to promote bilateral relations with the Republic regardless of the course of the Cyprus issue.

“We are really committed to this bilateral cooperation and we are committed to moving forward regardless of how the Cyprus problem develops, which we certainly remain very focused on trying to resolve it in any way we can.”

Huck also commented on the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion, which is coming up in July.

“We are very focused on this anniversary – 50 years is a very, very long time, and our view is that every year that goes by is a long time in itself. We need to focus on finding a solution,” he said.

“In terms of an invitation (to the President of the Republic of Cyprus), that will be something that the White House will have to respond to. I can certainly say that we are very focused on having as many high-level and meaningful contacts with Cyprus as possible,” he concluded.