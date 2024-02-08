February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for church theft

By Staff Reporter00
ayia paraskevi church in yeroskipou
Ayia Paraskevi church in Yeroskipou

Paphos police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday, suspected of stealing thousands of euros from a church.

The man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, Paphos police said. He is suspected of having stolen €9,000 from the church office of Ayia Paraskevi in Yeroskipou.

Police already have the man’s 24-year-old wife in custody for the same case.

The man is alleged to have admitted to the burglary from the church, where initially police had estimated the amount to have been stolen to be €5,000 but it was later discovered to be €9,000.

Two pairs of golden cufflinks were also stolen, which belonged to the priest.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that both suspects are expected to appear in court later on Thursday for a possible further remand.

 

Avatar photo

