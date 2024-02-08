RE:SOURCE 2.0: NATURE eco-art exhibition calls for entries

City Friends Club (CFC), a non-profit charity, in collaboration with the ARTNOW curatorial team, announce the new edition of the environmental art exhibition RE:SOURCE, whose theme is nature. Prepare for RE:SOURCE 2.0, taking place over May 17-21, 2024, at The Warehouse by ITQuarter.
The first RE:SOURCE exhibition in June 2023 was dedicated to implementing the principles of 5R into our lives: Recycle, Reuse, Reduce, Repurpose, Refuse. The two-day event attracted over 2500 visitors, showcasing the works of 25 artists from Cyprus and beyond, all incorporating recycled materials into their creations.
This year, the main theme of the show is nature itself, the resources it provides us with, and the relationship between humans and nature. The mission of RE:SOURCE 2024 is to draw the audience’s attention to the environmental protection and resources of Cyprus.
Thus, the anticipated art event returns in full force, featuring not only works by top local and international artists but sustainable fashion pieces, too. At the same time, all will have a chance to create their own artwork at workshops. The event will run for five days, and remains free to attend.
*The full programme and list of artists will be announced at later dates.
Open call for entries:
The exhibition team have announced an open call for artists, who are invited to create works exploring nature, as well as the relationship between humans and nature, whether through sculpture, installation, painting, or spatial objects. The competition welcomes artists worldwide.
- Deadline for applications: March 3, 2024
- Results to be announced: mid-March 2024
- To participate: fill out the request form HERE
- To learn more about the open call, contact: [email protected]
As always, with no paper leaflets and flyers, RE:SOURCE 2.0 stays green and encourages everyone to be eco-friendly.
The RE:SOURCE 2.0 exhibition is produced by the City Friends Club and the ARTNOW Agency.
- Pricing: the show is free and open to the public
- Exhibition dates: May 17-21, 2024
- Operating hours: 11am-7pm, Friday-Tuesday
About City Friends Club (CFC)
The mission of City Friends Club is to make Cyprus cleaner. CFC is involved in daily street cleaning and also organises clean-up events, coordinating volunteer efforts on beaches, in parks, and in public areas of Limassol and its surroundings. City Friends Club Website
About ARTNOW Agency
ARTNOW is an art management agency of art critic Polina Dobrogaeva and art historian Anastasia Shamshurova. The main focus of ARTNOW is professional exhibition directing, art advising and artist promotion. ARTNOW Agency Website
