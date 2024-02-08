February 8, 2024

UN envoy continues meetings with guarantors in Ankara

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Holguin speaking to the press on Tuesday

The UN secretary-general’s personal envoy Maria Holguin will hold meetings in Ankara on Thursday, to discuss the Cyprus problem, following her meetings with the Greek government.

Holguin is set to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday, while reports in the north suggested that she is also due to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

According to reports in the north, Turkey is not expected to change any of its positions regarding the two-state solution in Cyprus, citing Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Following a phone call with Erdogan on Tuesday, Tatar said that Turkey’s guarantees in Cyprus and sovereign equality are red lines.

On Monday, Holguin will also visit London, where she will speak with the British government.

The meeting in London will be the last of the meetings with the guarantor powers in Cyprus.

