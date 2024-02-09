February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

13 Danish tourists injured in Thai bus crash, driver killed

By Reuters News Service066
view of mae hong son 2
File photo: Mae Hong Son

More than a dozen Danish tourists in Thailand were injured after a bus lost control and crashed in the northern Mae Hong Son, a remote mountainous province, officials said on Friday.

The driver of the tour bus, a 50 year-old man, died in hospital following the crash that happened late on Thursday.

Thirteen tourists from Denmark were being treated for serious injuries, including broken bones, district chief Anek Pantayom told Reuters.

The tourists were being driven to a full-moon party, broadcaster ThaiPBS reported.

In December, a bus accident killed 14 and injured 20.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Biden says Israel’s response in Gaza ‘over the top’, seeks pause in fighting

Reuters News Service

Swiss police kill axe-wielding hostage taker on train

Reuters News Service

Russia has no interest in wider war Putin tells former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Reuters News Service

Biden mixes up Germany’s Angela Merkel with late Helmut Kohl

Reuters News Service

US conducts more ‘self-defense’ strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Reuters News Service

Iraq says US strikes pushing government to end US-led coalition’s mission

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign