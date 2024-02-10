February 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Brief power cut being handled, EAC says

By Andria Kades069
eac

A brief power cut affected a large number of areas across the country on Saturday afternoon.

Electricity authority spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus News Agency the outage was caused by a problem in the production system.

“There were interruptions in the electricity supply in various areas nationwide,” Papadopoulou said, adding that the power outage lasted about 12-14 minutes.

The power supply, she explained, was being restored gradually as the rapid restart units were put into operation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Hundreds attend pro-Palestine protest in Nicosia

Andria Kades

Rich findings of natural gas in Block 6

Andria Kades

Minister says committed to pushing reform through

Andria Kades

Protest against British Bases outside High Commission

Andria Kades

Hospital staff to strike over ‘chemical hazard’

Andria Kades

Flames engulf restaurant in Nicosia

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign