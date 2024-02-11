Valentine’s events are not just for couples

Think outside of the romantic meal for two box suggests ELENI PHILIPPOU as a range of events are on through the week
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love-themed happenings are taking over the What’s On agenda. Whether you love celebrating the day or skip it completely, this selection of events has a little something for everyone – those coupled up, those single and ready to mingle and those simply looking for a heart-warming Wednesday night.
The love-inspired events begin early in the week with Monday night in Nicosia bringing together singletons aged 25 to 35. A Valentine’s Nicosian Speed Dating event at Entos twn Texnwn aims to bring people together to make new connections through rapid-fire dates.
On Wednesday, a special Valentine’s Day-themed guided tour of the AG Leventis Gallery will take place at 5.30pm with curator Despina Christofidou. The tour will be given in Greek and free, limited to a maximum of 15 participants.
It would not be the day of romance without some live music and several performances are happening on Wednesday around the island. Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia has invited Rumba Attack for an evening infused with Latin and flamenco sounds. Accompanying the popular local trio this time will be soprano Mariza Anastasiades.
Limassol will also celebrate the day with a jazzy love-themed performance. Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar will host The Limassol Jazz Syndicate as they perform a live set at 9pm. Jazz tunes will also sound at the Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant in Larnaca as Chara Miller on voice and Emilios Patsalides on guitar perform live. In a cosy atmosphere, the duo will present jazz standards and romantic songs.
Back in Nicosia, lovers of Greek music will get to enjoy Elena Paparizou in concert on Wednesday as she presents her In Love show. Taking place at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre at 8.30pm, the popular Greek singer will perform her most beloved romantic hits in Greek and English.
Later in the week, the Cyprus Comic Con team invites the public to gather at the Mall of Engomi for a different kind of Valentine’s celebration. The Roll for Romance event on Saturday will be an all-day extravaganza running from 11am to 11pm. Event-goers will have the chance to take part in a speed dating game, a mini cosplay contest, enjoy live music, play games and explore treasures at the pop-up booths. All sorts of events and connections await next week then, whether you are coupled up or not.
Valentine’s Nicosian Speed Dating Event
Speed dating event for those aged 25 to 35. February 12. Entos twn Texnwn, Nicosia. 8pm. €15 (all drinks included). Limited spots, booking is necessary. Tel: 97-681858
Valentine’s Day Guided Tour
With curator Despina Christofidou. February 14. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 5.30pm-6.30pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-668838
Rumba Attack
Popular local trio perform live accompanied by soprano Mariza Anastasiades. February 14. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €49-55 with food and drinks included. Tel: 95-147711
The Limassol Jazz Syndicate
Valentine’s Day jazz performance. February 14. Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 7008-7030
Chara Miller Duo
Jazz standards live. February 14. Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €7. Tel: 96-511065
Roll for Romance
Cyprus Comic Con event with speed dating, games, live music, mini cosplay contest and more. February 17. Mall of Engomi, Nicosia. 11am-11pm. Facebook event: Roll for Romance 2024
In Love
Elena Paparizou in concert. February 14. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30-45. www.ticketmaster.cy