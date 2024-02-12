February 12, 2024

Bitcoin hits highest in more than two years

Bitcoin rose by 4 per cent to $49,477.75 on Monday, its highest since December 2021.

The cryptocurrency has risen some 15.7 per cent so far this year, helped by regulators approving U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs and expectations for interest rate cuts.

At 1535 GMT, bitcoin was up 3.9 per cent on the day at $49,390.

