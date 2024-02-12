Cyprus and Israel to collaborate on research projects worth €900,000

Cyprus’ Research and Innovation Foundation on Monday announced that it is joining forces with Israel’s Ministry of Science and Technology, in order to boost collaboration and cross-border relations in the field of research and innovation.
According to the announcement, the Research & Innovation Foundation (RIF) and the Israeli ministry have launched a joint funding initiative, with a total budget of €1.8 million, with €900,000 allocated to each country.
“This initiative falls under the umbrella of the cross-border collaborations programme,” the RIF said.
Moreover, the foundation said that the programme “aims to facilitate joint research projects between various entities in Cyprus and Israel, focusing on thematic areas within the smart Specialisation strategy that reflect the common interests of the two nations”.
Proposals are invited in a number of areas, including maritime and shipping ecosystems, such as the decarbonisation of ships, renewable energy production technologies, digital management and monitoring systems for energy production and distribution, and energy efficiency in urban environments.
In the field of health, proposals can revolve around the clinical and genetic investigation and treatment of diseases, including molecular and medical genetics. This can encompass all stages of this process, including diagnosis, prevention, risk factors, treatment, and personalised medicine.
Moreover, proposals can also be related to the environment, including the protection of the marine environment and biodiversity.
Research organisations and universities from both Cyprus and Israel are eligible applicants, and collaboration networks within each country are permitted.
The maximum funding for each project is €200,000 in total, with €100,000 being allocated to each national network.
Proposals must be submitted through the IRIS portal of the RIF, with the deadline set for April 11, 2024, at 13:00.
Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), this funding call aims to foster impactful research collaborations that address shared challenges and contribute to advancements in various fields.
For further information, interested parties can visit the RIF website at www.research.org.cy or contact the Foundation’s Partner Support Center at +357 22205000.
This initiative signifies a concerted effort to boost scientific cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, paving the way for innovative solutions and discoveries on an international scale.