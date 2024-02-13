February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Commissioner Kyriakides travels to Hungary to discuss portfolio priorities

By CM Guest Columnist01
european parliament plenary session in strasbourg
European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, will be in Budapest today Tuesday to discuss cooperation with the upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU on key health files and priorities in the areas of her portfolio.

While in Budapest, Commissioner Kyriakides will hold a meeting with Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér, who is also in charge of health policy, with a focus on the European Health Union. In addition, together with Dr Alberto Costa, scientific advisor to Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the Commissioner will visit the National Institute of Oncology in Budapest as part of the Plan’s commitment to establish an EU network of National Comprehensive Cancer Centres by 2025.

Finally, Commissioner Kyriakides will also hold a meeting with Agriculture Minister István Nagy.

 

