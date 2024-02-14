February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus debuts cardless ATM transactions

By Press Release03
Bank of Cyprus debuts cardless ATM transactions

Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is once again breaking the stereotypes as it becomes the island’s first lender to offer customers cardless ATM transactions. The new innovation further simplifies its customers’ experience, who can now use ATMs for their daily transactions without the need of their card. A simple swipe of their digital wallet via their mobile phone or smart watch is all that is required to be served at BoC ATMs.

More specifically, BoC customers can carry out their transactions with Bank of Cyprus cards registered in their digital wallet easily, quickly and securely. All they need to do at a BoC ATM is to unlock their device and swipe their digital wallet over the contactless sign for a few seconds. After a beep is emitted, they may then proceed with their desired transaction, entering their secret code, as always, for maximum security.

The service is available only for Bank of Cyprus cards and offered across the Bank’s ATM network, without requiring internet access. At the same time, the new innovation does not affect the use of cards at ATMs, which can continue to be used contactless, or via the card reader.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Eurolife: charting a continuous path of excellence

Press Release

New era begins for DeLeMa McCann Cyprus

Press Release

TBWA\Entelia spot showcases new McCrispy’s loudest ‘crunch’

Press Release

Mind REset scheme culminates successfully, third year running

Press Release

eBOS Technologies and UCLan Cyprus sign MoC

Press Release

Quadcode provides corporate car to Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign