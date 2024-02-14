February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest 30-year-old suspected burglar

By Nikolaos Prakas02
handcuffs 03

Police arrested a 30-year-old man for a spate of burglaries in Paphos going back almost a decade, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, officers received an anonymous tip about the man and an abandoned building in the Mouttalos area, where he lives.

During a raid on Tuesday, police found a motorbike reported stolen in 2013, along with the engine of another motorbike, and other tools all suspected to have been stolen.

Police arrested the man and have him in custody.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Restaurant Review: Sherlock’s Home Bar, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Italian mafioso declared persona non grata in north

Tom Cleaver

Zodia flooded as brook bursts banks

Tom Cleaver

Man injured in Athienou gas leak explosion

Jonathan Shkurko

Palestinian Cypriot creative with an eye for emotion

Theo Panayides

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign