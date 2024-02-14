Restaurant Review: Sherlock’s Home Bar, Limassol

We visited Sherlock’s Home Bar, nestled in the heart of Limassol, on Anexartisias street, during what was one of the coldest weeks of the year, which was fitting, because the interior is particularly inviting, combining the warmth of an English pub with the typical sizeable outdoor area of many Cypriot establishments.

It is dominated by wood, a key stylistic ingredient for any self-respecting bar. The heavy use of timber extends from the floors to the furniture, which, when paired with the fireplace, makes for a comforting place, disturbed only when the door opens, letting some of the chill inside.

The pub pays homage to legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, evident in the carefully chosen decorative elements, including an antique typewriter, violins adorning the walls, and magnifying glasses strategically placed around the room. The result is an ambiance that tries to infuse some of the essence of Victorian-era London into a modern bar.

For those who prefer the crisp evening air, and the ability to smoke, of course, an outside covered area provides a lively setting, especially during the bustling weekends. The corner bar has an L-shaped outdoor area, with plenty of tables, and outdoor heaters dotted throughout.

Beyond its style and decor, the bar shines equally bright in the culinary department. During our visit, the menu, neither limited nor excessively wide-ranging, provided a number of intriguing choices, all within the framework of what one would expect from a modern pub.

We set things off by sharing the Beef Quesadillas. They are divided into three pieces and come with curly fries. They can be had as a main, but I reckon they’re perfectly suited to a company of two or three looking to supplement their beers.

In terms of mains, we ordered the Spicy Half Chicken on a Skewer. I must admit, when I saw the description, ‘half chicken on a stick’, I was skeptical as to the actual quantity. But indeed, that stick was loaded with chunky pieces. Simply put, it was a lot of chicken, especially after having a starter. Complemented by peppers, onions, mushrooms and buttered corn, the marinated chicken pieces showcased a perfect blend of succulence and juiciness. And as a testament of using the various different pieces of chicken, you can discern between the thigh pieces and the breast. A very nice dish.

Our other main was the Chicken Burger and it was equally lovely. Nestled in a seeded bun and accompanied by fries and BBQ sauce, the fairly large, breaded chicken was both tender and flavourful. The generous portion, which contained coleslaw, thinly sliced cucumbers, rich mayonnaise, and tomatoes, all inside the bun, offered a great combination of textures and taste. Highly recommend this if you’re looking for a no-fuss, hand-handled dish.

As a conclusion to our night, we shared the chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream. The dessert was predictably rich, warm, and gooey, which went incredibly well with the vanilla ice cream. All in all, a very pleasant experience, and we shall be returning in the future. One thing I’d say is that reservations are a must, especially if you’re looking to sit inside, as even on a cold, Tuesday evening, the place was quite busy.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Burgers, grilled food, platters, brunch

WHERE Sherlock’s Home Bar, Anexartisias 57C, Limassol

WHEN Daily, 11am-1am

HOW MUCH €10-20 for mains, €9-16 for breakfast and brunch

CONTACT 25 550200