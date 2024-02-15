February 15, 2024

Over 150 properties damaged after Limassol weather destruction

More than 150 homes were damaged after Limassol’s destructive tornados, the district office said on Thursday, as authorities scrambled to keep up with calls for assistance.

Though Yermasogia was the worst hit, the severity of the storm affected areas such as Pyrgos, Zakaki, and Moni, Limassol district officer Marios Alexandrou said.

So far, damage to 137 homes, two apartment buildings, eight commercial premises and 22 vehicles has been recorded.

However, a number of calls from residents has been constant since the night and is expected to increase.

Residents have been seeking shelter as many saw their roofs torn off and their homes wrecked by the tornadoes.

The government helped five families living in Yermasoyia temporarily stay in a hotel in Limassol, due to the damage to their properties.

Nonetheless, Yermasoyia Mayor Kyriakos Xydias told the Cyprus News Agency that the situation was visibly better as the road networks, water, and electricity had been repaired.

On Wednesday, residents in Yermasogia woke up to destruction described as akin to ‘Biblical damage’ after severe weather.

One man had four fingers amputated after he tried to rush into his children’s room, but the door slammed shut.

“The municipal team monitored Yermasoyia and other affected areas this morning due to the rain we had last night,” Xydias said.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides expressing his solidarity with the residents of Yermasoyia wishing that “all material damage be repaired as soon as possible” while expressing his readiness to take immediate action for all the assistance requested.

