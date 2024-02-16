A minute with Island Seeds (Ezgi, Komo, Cemre, Sunder, Ulas, Alaska, Arman) Cyprus-based band creating Mediterranean Soul melodies

Where do you live?

All across the island, sometimes with spouses and partners, but all with four-legged fluffy creatures

What did you have for breakfast?

Two long espressos and a sigh (Sunder). I don’t eat breakfast (Ezgi). Coffee (Arman)

Describe your perfect day

Lunch with family, a Liverpool win, a drive with good music and a night out with friends (Alaska). A day at the music festival (Arman)

Best book ever read?

The Power of Now – Eckhart Tolle. I sometimes just pick a random page and read it. It helps me remember some basic, yet valuable things and I immediately start feeling better. (Ulas)

Best childhood memory?

Sunny Sundays with my dad blasting music through the family pick-up (Sunder). Annual family picnics (Cemre). Singing karaoke songs with foreign kids in summer holidays (Ezgi). Early morning cartoons (Arman)

What is always in your fridge?

Half-finished Chinese take out, halloumi (Sunder). Cheese (Ezgi). Hellim/halloumi, Zivania (Ulas). Jam (Arman)

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Phoebe Bridgers, relentlessly (Alaska). Do 4 Love (Snoh Aalegra cover) (Ezgi). D’Angelo – Voodoo album (Sunder). Mcbaise – Water Slide (Arman)

What’s your spirit animal?

Cat. I just love how independent and unpredictable they are. They are always down for a nap and some food, just like me 😅 (Ezgi)

What are you most proud of?

Our debut album, Beginnings available in vinyl at Desert Islands, bandcamp and the Home for Cooperation website, as well as on all streaming platforms (Island Seeds)

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scary tent scene from The Sixth Sense. It stayed with me for the very obvious reason that it scared the hell out of me 😆 But I also love how the little guy actually overcame his fears and went back to talk to the girl (Ezgi). As of late, the dance scene in Poor Things (Alaska)

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I suspect a night out with Robin Williams would have been one for the ages (Sunder). Jurgen Klopp (Alaska)

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would like to travel back to pre 1974 Cyprus and see things for myself (Ezgi). March 1973, to be a fly on the wall in the studio when Marvin Gaye wrote Let’s Get It On (Sunder)

What is your greatest fear?

Interviews (Ulas + Alaska). Spiders and failure (Ezgi). Mediocrity (Sunder)

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Relax, be bolder, train to listen to your inner voice (Sunder)

Less thinking, more doing. Your time/energy is way too precious to spend it overthinking about what others will think or say about you. Basically the same thing I still tell myself at age 34. :)))) (Ezgi)

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Horribly painted fingernails (Sunder). If they gave up on themselves (Ezgi). Lack of compassion towards animals (Alaska)

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would make a 24-hour timetable trying to fit slots to eat as many of my favourite food as possible (Cemre). Spend it with family (Alaska). Spoon. Nutella. The End. (Sunder). I’d be listening to some of my favourite music, watching some of my favourite movies all whilst cuddling with my cat and doggo. (Ezgi)