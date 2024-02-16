Chainlink (LINK) and THORChain appear promising, but investors opt for bigger gains on Algotech (ALGT) presale

The crypto market is turning from bearish to bullish as prices rise. Consequently, investors are wondering which coin is the best to buy now as they seek to recover their losses. Chainlink (LINK), THORChain (RUNE), and Algotech (ALGT) are some of the assets on investors’ radar.

Let’s explore Chainlink (LINK), THORChain (RUNE), and Algotech (ALGT).

TLDR

Chainlink (LINK) is banking on partnerships to drive profits for investors.

THORChain (RUNE) is bullish and projected to reach $6 in March.

Algotech (ALGT) presale promises humongous profits for those who buy now.

Chainlink (LINK) attracts investors with new partnerships

On January 29, 2024, Chainlink (LINK) announced a collaboration with Protocol Labs. The partnership aims to empower Chainlink BUILD participants to build Dapps faster and affordably, assisted by developer tools, engineering support, credits, and services from Protocol Labs. Consequently, Chainlink price surged 7% from $14.51 to $15.47 on January 31.

.@protocollabs and @chainlinklabs have entered into a strategic alliance. This alliance will help #Chainlink BUILD members access various developer tools, services, and support, including decentralized storage credits and engineering support. — Chainlink (@chainlink) January 29, 2024

In February, Chainlink (LINK) continued its price surge as a dormant whale acquired 4.5 million Chainlink tokens in three days. Urged on by the confidence of this whale, Chainlink (LINK) investor optimism surged, leading to massive demand and a significant Chainlink price surge. As a result, Chainlink (LINK) gained from $18.3 to $20.58, between February 6 and February 13, an 18-month, all-time high.

Based on this price activity, experts suggest a bullish sentiment for Chainlink (LINK), projecting that its price may continue to rise in the short term. Technical analysis shows its RSI at neutral and its price trading above the 20 and 50-day EMAs. Chainlink price projections suggest it may reach $25 in March.

THORChain (RUNE) thrives amidst growing popularity and demand

On January 23, 2024, Symbiosis Finance partnered with THORChain (RUNE) to enable efficient native Bitcoin (BTC) swaps in over 20 networks. Consequently, THORChain (RUNE) price spiked from $3.92 to $4.11 the following day.

⚡️ @THORChain Time ⚡️ Thorchain, our newest partner, expands the Symbiosis platform to enable easy and effective swaps to native Bitcoin. Now, users across 20 networks can access BTC seamlessly through Symbi 🐙https://t.co/vVzz9qSzCC First step towards 2-way BTC bridge taken… pic.twitter.com/Elwy6Gax4d — Symbiosis (@symbiosis_fi) January 23, 2024

Subsequently, THORChain (RUNE) price rose as investor confidence and demand rose. Between February 5 and February 13, THORChain (RUNE) price surged 26% from $4.29 to $5.42

Based on this information, experts suggest that THORChain (RUNE) is running on a bullish sentiment. Technical analysis shows that THORChain (RUNE) is trading above its 200-day EMA with its RSI northbound, fuelling optimism for a price rise. Additionally, its MACD is drawing green histograms, confirming a bullish movement.

Consequently, THORChain (RUNE) projections indicate it may reach $6 in March.

Algotech (ALGT) promises better returns than top Altcoins in ongoing presale

Algotech (ALGT) is a decentralized algorithmic crypto trading platform that incorporates machine learning to transform trading. Its robust programming enables the automation of strategies, capital protection, easy data analysis, and increased profitability.

These benefits to traders are driven by the robust technical infrastructure underpinning Algotech (ALGT) and its blockchain permutation. Moreover, Algotech’s (ALGT) team consists of innovative trading experts and technology gurus looking to better the trading experience for those who come after them.

Users are guaranteed exceptional support, continued R&D, and information updates to ensure traders stay abreast with industry news and trading education to enable their success.

As an investment avenue, Algotech (ALGT) is poised to be the best coin to invest in 2024. Its ongoing coin presale 2024 promises early investors low prices, high profits, voting rights, and regular dividends that enable passive income. It also has significant giveaways for eligible investors.

Algotech (ALGT) is in Stage 1 of its public presale. Investors can buy it at $0.04 and anticipate a 275% profit when the presale ends at Stage 4. Projections indicate that Algotech (ALGT) will have hit $0.15, its expected launch price. Join the presale today and stand a chance to win the full crypto finance kit and crypto education.

Follow these links to learn more about Algotech (ALGT) presale.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more