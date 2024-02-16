Cyprus welcomes fresh exhibits

New artistic works will be showcased in Larnaca and Limassol as more Cyprus creatives present their art to the public. Opening next week is the annual exhibition λefkαrt VI from the programme The Lefkara Embroidery – Source of Inspiration, presenting the work of young students.

The exhibition will open on February 21 and last one month at the Larnaca Archives – Phoivos Stavrides. Inspired by the programme that engages students and teachers with learning more about the historical evolution of Lefkara embroidery, its techniques and how embroidery elements can be used in applied arts, the exhibition showcases the students’ creations based on this traditional Cypriot craft.

In Limassol, the Edit Gallery will host the work of Christopher Christou next month as he presents his On Being Blue exhibition. From March 1 to 30 the artist will present pieces that challenge traditional portraiture, inviting viewers to look deeper and explore the depths of existence and experience. The title of his exhibition draws its name from William H Gass’ book of the same name.

Λefkαrt VI

Art exhibition from the program ‘The Lefkara Embroidery – Source of Inspiration’. February 21-March 21. Larnaca Archives – Phoivos Stavrides, Larnaca. Opening night: 6pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-1pm. Tel: 24-400065

On Being Blue

Solo exhibition of Christopher Christou. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. March 1-30. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710