February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Greek Cypriot arrested in north with drugs and over €25,000

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 07
File photo

A 42-year-old Greek Cypriot was arrested at the Pergamos crossing point in the north after being found to have been using forged car insurance documents.

Further inspection of his vehicle also turned up “LSD-type” drugs and €25,050 in cash.

The arrest comes two and a half months after another Greek Cypriot was sentenced to six months in prison for using forged car insurance documents.

In sentencing the man at the time, judge Vedia Berkut Barkin stressed the “importance” of car insurance, “both for individuals’ own safety, and for the safety of other road users.”

She added that the sentence handed down must be “a sufficient deterrent to others who may consider committing such crimes.”

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

