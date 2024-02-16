February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Phone alert system delayed for another year

By Nikolaos Prakas00
thunderstorm
File photo

An alert system for emergency weather conditions, to be sent to all mobile phones, is set to go into effect next year in Cyprus, according to Civil Defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides on Friday.

Last year, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that the alert system would be operational by 2024. However, Liasides stated that Cyprus will have to wait until 2025 for its implementation.

He explained the reason for the delay is due to two appeals that were filed against the tender launched to manage the system.

As a result of these appeals, the tender will need to be relaunched for the alert system.

Once operational, the system and accompanying app will inform the public via text message about various emergencies, including earthquakes, fires, and other extreme weather conditions.

Liasides added that the message will be sent in Greek and English.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Wolt drivers in Larnaca strike over working conditions

Jonathan Shkurko

New hospital in Polis Chrysochous possible, says minister

Jonathan Shkurko

Alpha Bank pledges commitment to Cyprus economy in meeting with president

Souzana Psara

UN envoy Holguin to return in March

Nikolaos Prakas

HIO rejects €10 million in healthcare claims

Jean Christou

Patient sets bed on fire at Limassol hospital

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign