Phone alert system delayed for another year

An alert system for emergency weather conditions, to be sent to all mobile phones, is set to go into effect next year in Cyprus, according to Civil Defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides on Friday.

Last year, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that the alert system would be operational by 2024. However, Liasides stated that Cyprus will have to wait until 2025 for its implementation.

He explained the reason for the delay is due to two appeals that were filed against the tender launched to manage the system.

As a result of these appeals, the tender will need to be relaunched for the alert system.

Once operational, the system and accompanying app will inform the public via text message about various emergencies, including earthquakes, fires, and other extreme weather conditions.

Liasides added that the message will be sent in Greek and English.