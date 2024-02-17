February 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remands for drug smuggling case

By Staff Reporter
feature jon cannabis is being found in larger quantities
File photo

The Limassol District Court on Saturday issued an eight-day remand for two men, suspected of receiving nine kilograms of cannabis from abroad.

According to police, the two men, 25 and 22, were taken to court in the morning after being arrested on Friday night.

The nine kg of cannabis are suspected to have arrived in Cyprus via a delivery company, where the 22-year-old works, the court heard.

According to police, the 22-year-old is denying any involvement in the arrival of the two packages, one containing 4.7 kg of cannabis and the other containing 4.3 kg.

The 25-year-old on the other hand has chosen to remain silent and is not cooperating with authorities.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Avatar photo

