February 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Transport Minister meets with new board of Cyprus Ports Authority

By Kyriacos Nicolaou05
Limassol port - file photo

Minister of Transport Alexis Vafiadis this week met with the newly appointed board of the Cyprus Ports Authority, engaging in discussions that focused on a number of key issues, including infrastructure improvements, and the potential of new investments.

During the meeting, the minister extended his congratulations to the new board and conveyed his best wishes for their successful tenure.

According to a statement, the discussions delved into strategic priorities and development strategies, placing a significant emphasis on the crucial aspects of port infrastructure expansion and the facilitation of investment initiatives.

The statement added that the participants recognised the imperative for innovative solutions and efficient resource management in order to enhance the competitiveness of Cypriot ports.

What is more, the need for forward-thinking approaches and effective resource utilisation emerged as key components, allowing the country to navigate the evolving landscape and position the ports for sustained competitiveness.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

