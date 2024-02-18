February 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gender equality focus of Jordan visit

By Katy Turner09
josie
Gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou

Gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou will head to Jordan on Monday for official contacts to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to her office, the visit aims to review cooperation between the two on matters of gender equality and look at ways of strengthening it.

Christodoulou will meet the general secretary of Jordan’s National Council for Women, the head of the unit to protect women against violence in the family and have contacts with women working in shelters that protect female victims of violence.

She will also be informed by Jordanian armed forces about their implementation of a UN security council resolution on Women, Peace and Security.

Christodoulou will also meet representatives from schools were programmes on security are run that are sponsored by the government of Cyprus.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Police looking for man who threatened with gun

Katy Turner

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

North’s education sector riddled with corruption

Esra Aygin

Shocking tale of protracted abortion at hospital

Nikolaos Prakas

Applications for ‘PVs for All’ open end of the month

Nikolaos Prakas

Concerns over health of native Cyprus cattle

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign