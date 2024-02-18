February 18, 2024

Israel’s Tower proposes $8 bln chip plant in India

By Reuters News Service00
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Israel’s Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) has submitted a proposal to India’s government to build an $8 billion chipmaking facility in the South Asian nation, according to national daily Indian Express.

Tower, seeking government incentives for its plan, is looking to manufacture 65 nanometre and 40 nanometre chips in India, the report said.

The company and India’s IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chip manufacturing is a key plank of Modi’s business agenda, but initial bids to offer $10 billion in incentives to the industry have floundered, with some proposals stalled or cancelled.

