February 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentFeatured

‘Phenomenal’ Greens say hope for better tomorrow

By Katy Turner02
Leader of the Green Party George Perdikis

The Green Party will continue for many years, its leader George Perdikis said on Sunday, vowing it would take a strong line against the exploitation of both people and the environment.

He was speaking as the party marked 28 years since it was founded, adding that “our country can hope for a better tomorrow.”

He said the party would use the upcoming vote for MEPs to offer the country “hope”.

“We will put people and nature first,” Perdikis said.

The party’s line-up of candidates for MEPs, to be voted on on June 9, will be announced after the party leadership meets on March 9.

The same meeting is expected to outline updated and upgraded political policies.

Perdikis said the party was founded on February 18, 1996 by a small group of citizens that had no political experience but “rich experience in the battle for the environment and the protection of nature”.

Two years later it became part of the European Greens movement and in 2004 became part of the European Green Party.

Perdikis referred to the party as a “phenomenon” as it is the longest standing party formed after 1976 and outside the scope of the four main parties of the left and right. In this time, he said, many political groups have been created but none have managed to exist for more than a decade.

“On the contrary,” he said, “the Green Party is almost three decades old and all indications predict it will continue for many more years.”

“We dare to fight for a bright, green future for Cyprus, for Europe and the whole world.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Police seize smuggled items at checkpoint

Katy Turner

‘Best move’ to Ypsonas under threat from spreading Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Discussion starts on movement within civil service

Staff Reporter

‘Status quo cannot be the future of Cyprus’

Katy Turner

Gender equality focus of Jordan visit

Katy Turner

Police looking for man who threatened with gun

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign