February 18, 2024

Police looking for man who threatened with gun

By Katy Turner
police caution tape cyprus
File photo

Unrest broke out in the early hours of Sunday when a man pulled out a gun outside a baker in Nicosia to break up an incident with youngsters.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4am on Iosif Hadjiosif street in Strovolos when a customer had a verbal confrontation with a group of youngsters when he left.

When he reportedly attacked one of them, the rest of them got involved.

At this point, he is reported to have gone to his car from which he got a gun to threaten the group of young people, who scattered.

After they left, so did the man.

Police arrived at the scene and located the young people. They are looking for the man.

Police are investigating a case of illegal possession and transport of a firearm.

