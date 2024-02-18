February 18, 2024

Renowned street artist to brighten up Limassol

Renowned Italian artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino, known as Millo, celebrated for his large-scale murals across the globe, is bringing his talent to Cyprus this week.

Millo will be collaborating on the Art Square project in Limassol to produce a collection of open-air paintings celebrating the beauty of Cyprus’ nature and its people.

The six-storey high artworks will be part of Limassol’s bid to be named European Capital of Culture 2030.

“While I’ve had the privilege to paint around the world, my involvement in the Art Square project in Cyprus is truly special,” Millo said.

“Working from the project’s inception has been both challenging and immensely fulfilling. It marks my first endeavour where the canvas itself is tailor-made for my art, drawing inspiration from the rich natural and symbolic tapestry of Cyprus,” he added.

Starting from February 28, the public is invited to witness Millo’s creative process firsthand as he brings his vision to life in Limassol.

A grand opening will be held on April 6, featuring a presentation of Millo’s murals and an exhibition showcasing the children’s artwork from participating schools. Millo will be present to engage with guests.

Millo will also be conducting a series of workshops for students from nearby schools, focusing on topics such as creativity, the role of street art in contemporary urban culture, and the harmonious integration of art with architecture.

His mural artworks are now visible in China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand, Palestine, Jordan, the UK, Cyprus, Georgia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Mexico, French Polynesia, Morocco, United States and in all the European countries.

