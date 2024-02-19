February 19, 2024

Aptos (APT) drops, immutable (IMX) surges, Pullix (PLX) to end presale in 14 days

By CM Guest Columnist02
pullix

It is not the best of times for Aptos (APT) in the crypto market as the token plunged immensely since last month. However, Immutable (IMX) is enjoying the moment, posting significant bullish momentum in the past month. After months of presale, the Pullix team is set to launch the highly anticipated trading platform in less than 14 days. With the potential to revolutionize DeFi trading, PLX token is rated as one of the best cryptos to invest in now. More details below.

Pullix (PLX) set to launch on Bitmart and Uniswap as presale ends in 14 days 

With Aptos down and Immutable surging, Pullix has announced that it will be launching on both Bitmart and Uniswap within the next 14 days.Hosted on the Ethereum blockchain ERC20 token, PLX is currently trading at a price of $0.14 a 250% increase from it’s initial price of $0.04. Pullix has been making waves in the crypto space, attracting an inflow of investors through its unique idea of a trading platform that works for all.

This idea revolves around creating a hybrid trading platform from the existing centralized and decentralized exchanges. This hybrid system will allow investors to completely control their assets without any intervention. Similarly, Pullix offers more liquidity, faster transactions, and security than many exchanges. To cap it all, investors will pay zero commission on charges using the Pullix trading platform.

With these unique features, investors have been adding Pullix to their portfolio. Over 15,000 participants have joined the PLX presale with over 90M tokens sold so far. Pullix has raised more than $6 million in the presale so far and could raise more before the end of the presale in 14 days. The PLX token’s surging popularity has led to its listing in CoinGecko. 

The Pullix platform is in the final stage of presale remaining before launching, that means investors still have a chance to purchase the token now at a good price point. The platform has unveiled amazing features one of which is the profit sharing model which will give a percentage of the platform’s revenue to token holders. 

The latest token burn feature will ensure all unpurchased tokens are burnt to solidify those already in circulation. With a live platform demonstration available to the public, two trading licenses obtained and listings on both Bitmart and Uniswap, Pullix has the potential to become the next 100x token in 2024.

Aptos (APT) on the verge of bearish free fall after latest drop

Aptos (APT) was one of the tokens that benefited from the late December 2023 crypto market rally with the tokens price hitting $10.75 on 27th December according to market stats. However, the general market downturn has plummeted the price significantly. A look at the 90 days trading chart shows the Aptos price suffered a loss of 7.45% with a further 5% decline in price value in the past 30 days. 

Although Aptos coin is attempting a resurgence with the price increasing by a slight 6% in the past week, there are fears that the token may slip back to the bear trend. One thing that could change the tide is the Aptos trading volume which has witnessed over 30% average day to day rally in the past week. With the increasing market activity which shows the bulls are regaining control, Aptos price might reach $10 before month end. 

Immutable (IMX) surges, sets to reach $3

With the crypto market still grappling with the bearish trends, Immutable (IMX) is surging, posting a substantial 39% increase in the past month. The Immutable bullish performance is also translated to the weekly charts which shows a huge 37% price rally based on data from CoinMarketCap

The ongoing rally has moved the Immutable price above the $3 mark. Although the token has climbed the $3 threshold before, the resurgence of the bears pulled the token back to below $3. If Immutable can successfully maintain the current support level, there are possibilities of the token price reaching $4 before the end of Q1 of 2024. 

