February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Makarios hospital staff unwilling to terminate pregnancies

By Nikolaos Prakas0178
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Only two out of eight anaesthesiologists at Makarios hospital are willing to participate in abortions, it emerged on Monday, following a complaint that a woman was forced to endure for five days what should have been a two-day procedure.

The woman, who remained anonymous, spoke to Politis about her experience at Makarios hospital of having a termination in the fifth month of pregnancy, after a genetic abnormality was found in the foetus she was carrying.

Examining the issue of women’s health and reproductive rights at the House human rights committee on Monday, MPs heard that out of eight anaesthesiologists at the hospital only two are willing to participate in abortion procedures, and it was the reluctance of some of them that caused the woman’s protracted procedure.

This is despite the fact that approximately two weeks ago the anaesthesiologists had sent a letter to the committee saying that they would all participate under certain conditions.

The anaesthesiologists said they will only be party to a termination under three conditions – if the pregnancy is the result of abuse (up to 19 weeks), if the embryo has any abnormalities (up to 23 weeks), and if the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

On Monday, Akel MP and committee head Irene Charalambides said that there should be a disciplinary investigation into the anaesthesiologists refusing to participate in abortions.

“It is sad in a country that wants to be seen as European that women experience such situations,” Charalambides said about the woman’s tale.

She called on the state health services organisation (Okypy) to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the anaesthesiologists.

Women cannot be denied abortions in Cyprus, if there is a medical reason, which in the woman’s case from Saturday there was, as the doctors she visited could not reassure her that the child would be able to be independent and live without medical care, due to the genetic abnormality.

According to the law in Cyprus as updated in 2018, women can get abortions up until the 12th week of their pregnancy on demand, and until the 19th week in cases of rape or incest.

After the twelfth week, conditions must be met. This includes saving the mother’s life, to protect the woman’s physical or mental health, or a foetal abnormality.

 

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

