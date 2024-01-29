January 29, 2024

Anaesthesiologists refuse to participate in some abortions

By Andria Kades066
Anaesthesiologists working at Makarios hospital are refusing to be party to some abortions citing religious reasons, it emerged in parliament on Monday.

In a letter shared to the House human rights committee, the anaesthesiologists said they will only participate in a termination under three conditions.

If the pregnancy is the result of abuse (up to 19 weeks), if the embryo has any abnormalities (up to 23 weeks) and if the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

The letter was shared by chairwoman of the House human rights committee and Akel MP Irene Charalambides during the session.

It was signed by the deputy chief of anaesthesiologists.

The Cyprus Medical Association was not immediately available for comment, nor was the anaesthesiologists association.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

