February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Education

Civic Participation Shapes Tomorrow

By CM Guest Columnist01
EMERGE, Cardet, education

By Hanna Yerega

EMERGE, a project implemented by CARDET and Koumanto Stin Tsepi Sou, is hosting an open conference to reflect on and examine present realities and pathways forward to empower citizen’s involvement and influence in social and political affairs. The conference, entitled “Shaping Tomorrow: Enhancing Civic Participation in Cyprus”, will be held, in English, on Saturday 24th of February from 10am to 3pm, at the Melina Merkouri Municipal Hall.

Bringing together eminent speakers with longstanding expertise and experience in the field, the conference will offer unique insights and perspectives on the potential active citizenship holds in our community. With an introductory speech from the Commissioner for the Citizen, Panayiotis Palates, and a keynote presentation by Associate Professor at the University of Cyprus, Dr Giorgos Charalambous, the conference will feature several fireside discussion sessions to bring to the fore interdisciplinary perspectives and ideas on:

  • Participatory Policy Making, Decision Making and Lobbying
  • Enabling Environment for Civil Society Organisations: Challenges and Opportunities
  • Young People at the Forefront of Change
  • Media in the Era of Truth Decay: The Impact of Disinformation

For more information, full agenda and registration, please click here.

The “Shaping Tomorrow: Enhancing Civic Participation in Cyprus” Conference, will serve as the culmination of the work and actions delivered by the EMERGE team, including an online course on Citizen Participation, a Training Programme for Civil Society Practitioners, a series of workshops and multiple webinars addressing key social issues and developments related to civil participation in Cyprus.

For more information about the project and to access its learning material you can visit its website here.

 

About EMERGE Project

The EMERGE project is implemented by CARDET and Koumanto Stin Tsepi Sou in the framework of the Active Citizens Fund Cyprus project funded through the EEA and Norway 2014-2021 grants. The project aims to promote active citizen participation and strengthen civil society organisations. To this end, the project implements a number of activities and events to deepen citizens’ knowledge and develop their capacity to transform their views and values into actions that contribute to the improvement of our society.

 

Hanna Yerega is a Communication Officer at CARDET, working across education and innovation projects

