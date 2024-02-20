February 20, 2024

Court case lodged against court attacker

By Jonathan Shkurko01
murder scene 1024x630
The scene of the initial murder

A case has been filed at the Limassol district court against a 43-year-old man who allegedly threatened and attacked a 47-year-old inside the court building on Monday.

The complainant is the brother of one of the suspects involved in a double homicide that occurred on June 29, 2023, following a brawl in Ypsonas, which claimed the lives of 44-year-old Mario Onisiforou and 51-year-old Michalis Michail.

According to the police, following the complaint filed by the victim, the suspect was arrested, and a case of causing actual bodily harm and threats was filed against him. The case was scheduled for hearing on March 22.

He was subsequently released and a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching the complainant within a distance of less than 200 meters was issued.

The 43-year-old, who allegedly assaulted the 47-year-old, is the same individual whom the victims had intervened to assist on the fatal night, following a scuffle outside a bar.

During the altercation, they sustained stab wounds, resulting in their deaths.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

