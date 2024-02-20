February 20, 2024

EU can play ‘catalytic part’ in Cyprus talks

By Iole Damaskinos00
Diplomatic contacts will continue for more active involvement by the EU in the Cyprus issue, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters about the EU’s attempt to get involved in the Cyprus issue, Letymbiotis said, “[This] remains our approach. We believe that […] active involvement of the EU can play a catalytic role in efforts to restart and also resolve the Cyprus problem.”

The appointment of an envoy of the UN Secretary General had been welcomed by the state and European partners with satisfaction, Letymbiotis said, adding that diplomatic efforts towards a more active EU involvement would continue.

In response to a journalist’s observation that there did not seem to be any EU interest or progress over the matter, the spokesperson recalled that the personal envoy of the UNSG had only just made her first visit to Cyprus, and was expected to visit Brussels.

“It was a development that was expected as a first step before starting any discussion. It is not an easy undertaking, but we consider it to be in the interest of the process, and we will continue our efforts in this direction,” he said.

There is regular communication between President Nikos Christodoulides and the UNSG’s personal envoy, and on her next visit in the second half of March, she will also meet with the president, Ersin Tatar, and organised groups, Letymbiotis reminded.

