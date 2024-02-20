February 20, 2024

International student discount card expands presence in Cyprus

The International Student Identity Card (ISIC), which offers discounts to students, has extended its reach to Cyprus, according to an announcement released on Monday.

“Following its successful trajectory in Greece over the past eight years, ISIC Greece has taken on the exclusive representation of ISIC Cyprus since 2022,” the announcement said.

“ISIC Cyprus aims to introduce students, scholars, and pupils from both public and private educational institutions to the privileges and discounts provided by the International Student Identity Card on a national and international level,” it added.

Moreover, ISIC said that “as the only globally recognised certification of student status, ISIC is valid in 135 countries and holds accreditation from UNESCO, educational organisations, ministries of education and culture, and tourism authorities”.

Priced at €15 annually, interested students can apply for the ISIC via the website isic.com.cy.

The card unlocks a number of agreements across the world, including significant partnerships in Greece and Cyprus involving travel services, such as airline and ferry tickets, hotels, and hostels, several types of retail stores, restaurants, medical services, as well as extensive educational programmes and certifications.

“Businesses in Cyprus interested in collaborating with ISIC Cyprus can contribute by providing exclusive offers and discounts to cardholders,” the company said.

The discount rates and offers may vary for each business and will be directly accessible to cardholders upon presenting their ISIC.

The company said that participating businesses can benefit from free exposure on the ISC website, access to a new customer base, including Cypriot and international students, showcasing their desire to be student-friendly, as well as having the freedom to customise their discounts or promotions as they see fit.

Interested businesses can submit collaboration applications through the cooperation form.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

