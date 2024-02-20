February 20, 2024

Larnaca comes alive with events

By Eleni Philippou00
A buzzing cultural agenda is brewing in Larnaca as events from cinema nights to live music and exhibitions celebrating local traditions in contemporary ways are staged.

On Wednesday, the newest edition of the annual exhibition λefkαrt VI will open at Larnaca Archives – Phoivos Stavrides showcasing the creations of students who were part of a programme and made artwork inspired by the idea of Lefkara embroidery. The programme welcomed students and teachers to learn about the historical evolution of the craft, study its technique and how embroidery elements can be used in applied arts. The exhibition will run from February 22 to March 21, open daily.

Music will sound at the Municipal Theatre on Saturday as the Patsiaouri Ensemble presents the Reaching the Limit concert. Three musicians on the cello, clarinet and percussions will present world premieres of pieces written by Cypriot composers. The concert begins at 8pm and has free entrance.

A couple of days later, award-winning short films will reach the coastal town as the Drama International Short Film Festival makes a stop in Larnaca. Currently touring Greece and soon Cyprus, the Greek festival will present awarded short films at Larnaca Municipal Theatre with free entry for all cinephiles on February 26.

Also happening soon are two events organised by Larnaka 2030 in their bid for the European Capital of Culture. This Friday, the organisation launches the Follow the Music project, a series of secret and intimate concerts around the region. Each time, listeners will embark on an exploration of the area to discover more of Larnaca’s lesser-known spots, leading to a secret location where local bands will perform live. Launching the initiative will be the Anaren Bourek band, somewhere in Livadia.

Next week, Larnaka 2030 will present Cry, a theatrical performance by a renowned Greek director and playwright Lena Kitsopoulou. Two shows will take place at Skala Theatre, one on February 29 and another on March 1, inviting Greek-speaking audiences to explore the boundaries of civility and violence.

 

Λefkαrt VI

Art exhibition from the program ‘The Lefkara Embroidery – Source of Inspiration’. February 21-March 21. Larnaca Archives – Phoivos Stavrides, Larnaca. Opening night: 6pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-1pm. Tel: 24-400065

Drama International Short Film Festival On the Road

Screenings of awarded Greek short films. February 26. Skala Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-434793

Reaching the Limit

Concert by the Patsiaoura Ensemble. February 22. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village. February 23. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. February 24. Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8pm. Free

Follow the Music

Musical project series with secret live performances. February 23. Livadia, Larnaca. 8pm. €10 with a drink. Facebook event: Follow the Music

Cry

Performance directed by Lena Kitsopoulou. A collaboration with Larnaka 2030. February 29 and March 1. Skala Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In Greek with subtitles in English. €12-15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

