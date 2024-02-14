February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Enjoy the best from Greek short film festival

By Eleni Philippou00
good girls club a virginity odyssey Λήδα Βαρτζιώτη Δημήτρης Τσακαλέας

The Drama International Short Film Festival travels to Cyprus this year again as part of its globe-trotting adventures with the aim of showcasing its awarded short films. Cinephiles in Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos will have the opportunity to catch fascinating shorts with free entrance from February 26 to 28.

As one of Greece’s most established short film festivals, which takes place annually in September, the festival’s parallel action DISFF On The Road brings film screenings to locations across Greece, Cyprus and the world, disseminating the work of young talented filmmakers.

Festival representatives and film directors of the awarded short films will be attending the screenings, followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Specifically, DISFF artistic director Yannis Sakaridis, as well as film directors Neritan Zinxhiria (Light of Light), and Alexis Koukias Pantelis (Aerolin) will also be attending in person.

Larnaca will welcome the films on February 26 at Skala Municipal Theatre at 8.30pm. The House of Arts and Letters in Paphos will host screenings on February 26 and 28 at 7.30pm while Nicosia and Limassol audiences will get to enjoy the films on February 27 and 28. Among the awarded short films is the Cypriot production BufferZone, directed by Savvas Stavrou.

 

46th Drama International Short Film Festival On the Road

Awarded short film screenings. February 26. Skala Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. February 26-27. House of Arts and Letters, Paphos. 7.30pm. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia (7.30pm) and Rialto Theatre, Limassol (8.30pm). February 27-28. In Greek with subtitles in English. Facebook event: 46th Drama International Short Film Festival On the Road

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Unstable with yellow warning in place

Staff Reporter

Trademarking a celebrity in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

‘Biblical damage’ in Limassol following intense weather overnight (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

SOS for Cyprus’ increasingly rare angel sharks

CM Guest Columnist

‘Farmers need better support through green transition’

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign